Botswana: Mogomotsi On Song As Police Salvage Draw

Lobatse — Goalkeeper Kamogelo Mogomotsi made a number of important saves to earn Police XI a 1-1 draw against Sua Flamingoes in the opening weekend of the Botswana Premier League on Sunday.

Flamingoes, under new coach Mandla Mpofu, instituted a wave of attacks on the hosts at the Lobatse Sports Complex.

They nearly opened the score in the seventh minute, but a powerful close range shot from striker Godknows Mutina rattled the outside of the net.

As the pressure increased, 'The Jungle Kings' debutant Lesotho international left back, Bokang Sello, fouled Kevin Bulala inside the danger zone in the 12th minute and the referee awarded a penalty to the 'Flama Boys'.

However, Mogomotsi came to the rescue by saving the softly taken spot kick by midfielder Samuel Makgoro.

Despite missing the opportunity to take the lead, the visitors continued dictating terms with Makgoro, Marius Kotze, Botshelo Mafoko and Mcebisi Moyo having the upper hand in the midfield.

Police XI midfield of Joseph Joseph, Botshelo Mangena, Banele Ndzabandzaba and Oarabile Sekwai appeared to be slow.

However, 'The Jungle Kings' took the lead against the run of play in the 31st minute when Sekwai headed in a corner kick past goalkeeper Kenneth Mmoko. Mogomotsi then came to the rescue eight minutes later by rushing out to save at the legs of Mafoko after the winger was sent clear by a clever pass from Makgoro.

Mafoko levelled matters in the 44th minute for the 'Flama Boys'.

The midfielder picked a square ball from Moyo and drilled home a powerful shot after dribbling past the flat-footed defenders inside the 18-yard box.

The visitors continued to control the match in the second half but still failed to find the winning goal.

Mogomotsi saved another good attempt by Mutina, 12 minutes into the second half after the striker combined well with Mafoko, who then headed wide from an inviting opportunity after connecting with the ball from Moyo.

Mpofu brought on experienced attacker Tendai Nyumasi and Boikobo Osupile in an effort to snatch the winner.

However, Police held firm at the back as the two teams registered a draw in their season opener.

