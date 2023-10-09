Algeria: Belaabed Highlights Historic Decisions Made By President of the Republic in Favour of Schools

Algiers — Minister of National Education Abdelhakim Belaabed on Saturday in Algiers highlighted the historic and exceptional decisions made by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to promote schools, particularly as regards teacher recruitment.

[ECR] At a conference on the assessment of recruitment operations in various sectors, organized by the Ministry of Communication, Belaabed said that "the historic and exceptional decisions made by President Tebboune to promote schools had resulted in an increase in the level of qualified human resources," citing "the hiring of more than 9,000 English language teachers in the primary cycle and 12,877 sports and physical education teachers."

Referring to the start of the 2023-2024 school year, he said that it had taken place under "good conditions" for more than 11 million pupils in 30,000 schools.

With regard to the digitization of the education sector, he reaffirmed the commitment to continue the process of digitizing all related operations with a view to raising the performance of the school and improving the quality of teaching.

On this occasion, the Minister of National Education gave a detailed presentation on recent recruitment operations in the sector, reporting the recruitment of "more than 240,000 employees (teaching and administrative staff)." [/ECR]