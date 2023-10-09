South Africa: DWS Withdraws Government Waterworks Draft Regulations

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has announced the withdrawal of the proposed regulations relating to access and use of government waterworks and surrounding State-owned land for recreational purposes.

The draft regulations were published in the Government Gazette on 24 March 2023, for a second round of public comments to solicit inputs from various stakeholders and members of the public who have interests in accessing and using the departmental infrastructures for recreational purposes.

"The draft regulations were withdrawn after considering the public comments received during public consultations as well as from written comments. Newly proposed regulations will be reissued once the reviewing process is concluded," the department said in a statement.