South Africa: Police Dealing Decisively With Crime Ahead of Festive Season - Masemola

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has reassured that police will continue to deal decisively with criminals ahead of the busy festive season.

Through Operation Shanela, police continue to "dislodge and disrupt activities of organised crime syndicates" linked to serious and violent crimes, especially aggravated armed robberies such as cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

Masemola said police remain on course to sniff out more syndicates. He said police "will not negotiate with criminals".

"We are tailoring our operations to ensure that a strong presence of police is felt on the ground. We are investing in our police to ensure they are operationally ready and have the required resources," Masemola said.

In the latest takedown operation, Gauteng police arrested four suspects linked to a CIT robbery, which took place in Kaalfontein, near Tembisa.

The suspects were traced to various addresses in Tembisa. In their possession, police found a Mercedes Benz alleged to be used as a getaway vehicle, dye stained money, explosives and an AK47.

In their preliminary investigation, the police have established that the Mercedes Benz that has been recovered was hijacked in Springs earlier this year. The owner of the vehicle will be traced and informed accordingly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, four suspects were shot and killed during a confrontation with police at a home utilised as a safe haven for the syndicate in KwaMashu on Friday morning.

In their possession, police found four firearms including an AK47, explosives and false vehicle number plates.

The Hawks also arrested a 38-year-old Zimbabwean national, who was found with explosives on Friday morning. The team was following up on information when a bus from Zimbabwe, heading to Johannesburg, was pulled over on the N14.

The team is investigating the possibility of such explosives being utilised in the spate of CITs in the country. Investigations continue to trace the origin of the explosives and where they were destined.

The police are also appealing to communities not to pick up money at CIT crime scenes, as this amounts to theft and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the police, CIT crime scenes are dangerous and can also pose a risk for the loss of life.

High-density operations are being intensified through regular roadblocks, stop and searches and the tracing of wanted suspects across the country to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.

"Day in and day out, we are taking down these criminals one by one! These takedowns must serve as a deterrent to those involved in these aggravated robberies. We are ushering in the festive season and we are prepared to deal decisively with crime and criminals in all forms and shape," Masemola said.