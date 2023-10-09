Tunisian Agri-Food Industry Shines At Anuga 2023 in Cologne, Germany

Tunis/Tunisia — Forty Tunisian exhibitors operating in the agri-food sector are participating in the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages "Anuga 2023," organised October 7-11, in Cologne, Germany.

Spearheaded by the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), the Tunisian 25th consecutive participation in this event includes exhibitors specialised in olive oil, canned food (tuna, sardines and harissa), dates and by-products, pastry, charcuterie, pre-prepared dishes and dried tomatoes.

Anuga which brings together all the key players, producers, buyers and decision-makers in the sector, is considered to be the world's leading agri-food event, with a record number of exhibitors exceeding 7,800 and over 200,000 professional visitors, CEPEX said on Monday.

The Tunisian exhibitors succeeded to make contacts with trade visitors from over 55 foreign countries, according to CEPEX.

Tunisia's participation in this trade fair also served to showcase a fairly comprehensive range of Tunisian products and to promote Tunisia's strengths in a market that offers real export opportunities.

A cooking show space was set up to offer visitors the opportunity to sample flavours concocted from products on display in the 435m² national pavilion.

As part of its strategy of supporting SMEs, CEPEX offered five small Tunisian companies operating in the agri-food sector the opportunity to exhibit in a "NewComer" space.

A working meeting was held with all the exhibitors. Discussions focused on export opportunities and potential business development alternatives on the German market.

The meeting also offered an opportunity to discuss the promotional programme of the Tunisian Embassy in Berlin for 2024.

Germany ranks second on the list of countries with which Tunisia can considerably develop its exports, with an untapped potential estimated at $1.1 billion.