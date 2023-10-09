Africa: Quadripartite Launches the Working Group On Youth Engagement for Antimicrobial Resistance

press release

The Quadripartite (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, United Nations Environment Programme, World Health Organization and World Organization for Animal Health) announces the creation of a new Working Group on Youth Engagement for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). The members of the working group will inform and guide the quadripartite efforts to raise awareness and include young people in global AMR action.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial agents. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

Over 200 stakeholders participated at the global consultations on AMR awareness raising, organized in 2022 and identified young people (children, students and youth) as a priority audience for awareness and education efforts. Youth play a significant role as future professionals and consumers. They can also be 'agents of change' with their energy and potential influence on national and global decision-making processes. Therefore, the quadripartite organizations have prioritized young people in AMR awareness-raising efforts. The call for expressions of interest to join the working group was published in May 2023, and the response was overwhelming. The 14 members were selected based on their backgrounds, actively considering the need for sectoral, gender and geographical representation.

The members are expected to contribute actively to AMR activities and campaigns and also help define strategies which can help to influence a wider set of youth-led or youth-serving organizations as well as engaging youth directly in the global response to AMR.

The inaugural meeting of the Quadripartite Working Group on Youth Engagement for AMR will be held from 5-6 October 2023. The members are from 14 different countries and representing 14 youth-serving or youth-led organizations.

The members are: