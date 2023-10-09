South Africa: 'I Feel Like Disabled People Are Not Seen or Heard'

6 October 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Chris Gilili

People living with disabilities in Delft air their grievances on Thursday

"I feel like disabled people are not seen or heard," Samantha Conn told a gathering of about 60 people living with disability at the Delft South Community Hall on Thursday.

They were there to voice their grievances to Ward 24 Councillor Phumla Tause (ANC) and City of Cape Town officials.

"Last year we had a similar workshop, and we listed our issues. They promised us that those problems will be discussed, and they will report back. But it never materialised. This is another workshop and there's no top officials and just the councillor," said Conn.

"We appreciate the effort of the councillor ... But it's time they get the relevant people on board. We need the people who can give us answers."

"Because we can't protest and throw dust bins on the road, we are not seen. Even here today, my deaf brothers and sisters were not catered for as there was no interpreter for them," she said.

"I took my time to study, and I have a degree now, but still they don't see me as a person worth decent employment; they see me as disabled," said Conn, who has cerebral palsy.

"I wish the government can help us with transport that will cater for our needs as disabled persons," said Albertina Stofile. He said public transport drivers are very impatient and taxis sometimes don't stop when they see him with his walking stick.

Councillor Tause told GroundUp that transport was "the biggest issue".

The City's "Dial-a-Ride service is complicated for them because it's not easily accessible, especially for emergencies," she said.

Appropriate housing is another major issue. Toilets in people's homes are often not suitable, she said. The third major issue is employment.

Nomsa Simetu, of the social development department, said, "We will take their challenges and pass them onto our principals. We are a link between disabled people and relevant departments ... We will link them to the relevant people for each of their issues."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

