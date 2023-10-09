Tunisia: Tunindex Starts Trading Week in Red

9 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The benchmark index of the Tunisian Stock Exchange (Tunindex) started the trading week down 0.27% and closed at 8,458.01 points with a low trading volume of 3.3 million TND, according to broker "Tunisie Valeurs".

SERVICOM shares were the biggest gainers. The company's shares rose 4.6% to TND 0.230, with almost no trading.

UADH shares performed well during the session, rising 3.9% to TND 0.270. The stock generated a modest capital of TND 14,000.

Smart Tunisie was the session's worst performer. Shares in the IT distribution specialist fell by 4% to TND 15.260 with no trading.

Carthage Cement was among the worst performers. The cement producer's shares fell 1.5% to TND 2.030. The stock attracted a flow of TND 95,000.

Amen Bank was the most traded stock of the session. The private banker's shares fell by 0.25% to TND 39.500, generating capital of TND 1.6 million with a block transaction of TND 1 million.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.