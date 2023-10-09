Tunisia: Tunindex Starts Trading Week in Red

Tunis/Tunisia — The benchmark index of the Tunisian Stock Exchange (Tunindex) started the trading week down 0.27% and closed at 8,458.01 points with a low trading volume of 3.3 million TND, according to broker "Tunisie Valeurs".

SERVICOM shares were the biggest gainers. The company's shares rose 4.6% to TND 0.230, with almost no trading.

UADH shares performed well during the session, rising 3.9% to TND 0.270. The stock generated a modest capital of TND 14,000.

Smart Tunisie was the session's worst performer. Shares in the IT distribution specialist fell by 4% to TND 15.260 with no trading.

Carthage Cement was among the worst performers. The cement producer's shares fell 1.5% to TND 2.030. The stock attracted a flow of TND 95,000.

Amen Bank was the most traded stock of the session. The private banker's shares fell by 0.25% to TND 39.500, generating capital of TND 1.6 million with a block transaction of TND 1 million.