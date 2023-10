Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Sudanese referee Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud Ismaïl to officiate the CAF African Super League quarter-final between Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Congo's TP Mazembe.

The VAR referee will be Egyptian Mahmoud Achour.

South African Abongile Tom will be the referee in the second leg, which will be played in Rades on October 25. The VAR referee will be Ghanaian Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.