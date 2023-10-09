Tunisia: Arp Reaffirms Full Support for Palestinian People in Their Struggle to Regain Their Legitimate Rights

Tunis/Tunisia — The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) reaffirmed on Monday its full support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to defend their land, recover their legitimate rights and establish their own independent state with al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

The Bureau of the Parliament held an extraordinary meeting on Monday to closely follow the latest developments in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories after Israel declared a state of war and retaliated with a wave of air strikes targeting places of worship and public infrastructure, killing hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

The ARP hailed "the heroic deeds of the Palestinian resistance" and the glorious struggle of the Palestinian people, marked by "the courage and tenacity of the resistance fighters who, over the decades, have never shown weakness or vulnerability in the face of the Zionist terrorist war machine".

The Parliament also welcomed the position of the Presidency of the Republic and declared its support for the call to the international community to "assume its historic responsibility" by putting an end to the illegal occupation and aggression and by standing by the Palestinian people.»

In this context, the Assembly of People's Representatives urged national parliaments around the world, as well as regional and international parliamentary coalitions, to strongly condemn the aggressions and violations committed daily by the occupation forces against the Palestinian civilian population.

It also urged them to condemn its "provocative practices" against the Palestinians by violating the integrity of the holy places of Islam.

It also called on the international community to provide 'international protection for the Palestinian people' and to 'bring the Zionist entity into line with resolutions of international legitimacy'.

The Parliament also denounced the "blatant bias" and "double standards" of some who describe the Palestinian resistance as "terrorist", while "the real terrorist", it stressed, "is the one who occupies the land of others by force, not the one who defends his land, his identity, his freedom and his holy places".