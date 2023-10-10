Kenya: Matatu Operators to Access Cashless Payments Through SasaPay

Nairobi — Digital payments service provider SasaPay has rolled out a new solution that allows matatus to receive digital payments.

Dubbed SasaPay Fare Collection Tills, it will offer passenger service vehicles (PSVs) convenience, transparency, and financial accountability.

Users are simply required to register with SasaPay to receive dedicated Till numbers through which the passengers make their bus fare payments.

The Till accepts payments from SasaPay users and from all other networks.

Matatu owners or operators can track fare collection in real-time, enhancing financial transparency.

Passengers, on the other hand, are required to download the SasaPay app.

"The primary advantage of adopting the SasaPay Till is accountability. Matatu owners and Sacco administrators can effortlessly monitor and manage all fare collections, eliminating the risks associated with cash handling and significantly enhancing financial transparency," said Cathrine Mwihaki, Head of Customer Success and Marketing.

Already, OMA Sacco, a transport line that operates electric buses on the Buru Buru and Nairobi City Centre routes, has fully embraced Collection Till by SasaPay.

To encourage the widespread adoption of the SasaPay platform, the firm has launched a referral campaign targeting matatu drivers and conductors of OMA Sacco.

Each time they successfully onboard a SasaPay customer, they will receive an instant credit of Sh30 to their SasaPay account.

"Our customers have wholeheartedly accepted the SasaPay Platform and now pay their fares with ease. I highly recommend SasaPay to fellow matatu industry stakeholders, particularly Saccos, as it not only mitigates security risks associated with cash handling but also offers cost-effective payment solutions," George Githinji, OMA Chairman, said.

Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research Analysis (Kippra) shows that about 3 million Nairobi residents use matatus to their places of work daily.

Pauline Mueni, OMA Sacco conductor, said, "With SasaPay, once the payment is made, it's final. We inform our passengers that we've gone cashless, and they appreciate the simplicity."