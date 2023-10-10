Kenya: KQ Named Innovative, Impactful in Skyteam Awards

9 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has received two awards from SkyTeam for being the first African carrier to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Africa to Europe.

The two accolades included Best Innovation and Most Impactful Breakthrough.

In May 2023, KQ successfully executed a sustainable, eco-friendly commercial long-haul flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam during the sustainable flight challenge.

The competition is sponsored by the SkyTeam Alliance, to which KQ is a signatory.

"This 'Best Innovation' award is an achievement that highlights the beginning of our commitment to pioneering sustainable aviation practices, taking the lead in innovation, and driving change within our industry," KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka said.

"This is a collective win for all KQ employees, our valued stakeholders, and the planet we serve for inspiring us to continue our journey towards a better, environmentally responsible aviation industry," he added.

On his part, SkyTeam CEO Patrick Roux commended Kenya for its innovative ideas for cutting CO2 emissions through sustainable practices.

"We congratulate Kenya Airways on their remarkable achievement in spearheading sustainable aviation practices," he said.

"This represents a significant advancement in the industry's environmental initiatives and underscores Kenya Airways' dedication to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future."

The competition attracted 22 airlines comprising the SkyTeam members, which collectively operated 72-hour flights.

It also saw over 350 innovative ideas submitted for industry-wide adoption, with the challenge seeing a reduction in CO2 intensity in the aviation sector by 19 percent.

Other winners included KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, and China Eastern.

