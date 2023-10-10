South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Heads to Court After City Manager Declares His Seat Vacant

9 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro was plunged into political chaos on Monday night as the city manager declared the seats of Executive Mayor Gary van Niekerk and his MMC for Safety and Security vacant. This came at a crucial juncture as the city manager faces a possible disciplinary hearing for her alleged involvement in tender fraud.

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Dr Noxolo Nqwazi on Monday declared the seat of the current mayor, Gary van Niekerk, and his MMC for Safety and Security, Stag Mitchell, vacant.

This came ahead of a council meeting scheduled for Wednesday where a decision would be taken on whether to haul Nqwazi before a disciplinary committee.

Nqwazi was arrested by the Hawks in October 2022 for her alleged role in the unlawful signing off on a R24-million tender for toilets in several informal settlements. The tender was awarded during the pandemic-related National State of Disaster.

She is standing trial with the metro's former human settlements director, Norman Mapu; Nelson Mandela Bay ANC secretary, Luyolo Nqakula; businessman Xolani Masela and his spouse Nwabisa; and former Democratic Alliance councillors Trevor Louw, Neville Higgins and Victor Manyathi.

All have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The councillors were, according to the charge sheet, paid (sometime after their alleged assistance) to vote for a motion of no confidence in a previous DA mayor, Athol Trollip, in 2018.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana withheld from the metro almost R800-million in grants and agreed to release the money only on condition that action...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.