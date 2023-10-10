South Africa: Suspected 28s Gang Boss Ralph Stanfield's Legal Woes Intensify After Attempted Murder Charge Heard in Court

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield faces escalating legal problems, from which he is trying to distance himself. Together with his wife, Nicole Johnson, and three others, he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday where it was heard he is now also accused of attempted murder.

The criminal case against alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield is growing.

And details of his business dealings, and those of his wife, Nicole Johnson, are emerging in court.

The couple have denied the charges they face.

Stanfield appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday, 9 October, along with Johnson and three co-accused: Denver Booysen, Johannes Abrahams and Jose Brandt.

It was the second time that Stanfield, Johnson, Booysen and Abrahams had appeared in the court, while Brandt, who was arrested at the weekend, appeared with them for the first time.

The five are in custody and expected back in the court on Wednesday, 11 October.

They face charges including motor vehicle theft, assault, robbery and fraud.

Stanfield and Brandt also face an illegal firearm possession charge.

During Monday's proceedings it was heard that Stanfield now also faces an attempted murder charge. The State is yet to explain the details of this charge.

Stanfield and Johnson want to be released on bail.

Sleep apnea and medical issues

An affidavit that was read out to the court by Stanfield's advocate, Laurance Hodes SC, said that Stanfield was shot multiple times in 2017.

In the affidavit, Stanfield said he suffered...