South Africa: Springboks Will Fly the Flag for South Africans After Politicians Drop the Anti-Doping Code Ball

opinion

The Boks will focus on playing for 60 million South Africans regardless of whether or not they are allowed to fly the flag.

Politicians might have dropped the ball after failing to amend South Africa's anti-doping code in Parliament in time to comply with a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) deadline, but the Springboks will do what they do best and focus on winning.

Last week, Daily Maverick broke the news that the Boks might not be able to fly the national flag during their Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023 quarterfinal and beyond because of administration bungles over relatively simple compliance with Wada's doping code.

The South African government has not met a deadline to amend the outdated drug-free sport act to comply with the latest Wada code.

The code is a global policy that is agreed on and adopted by the sports movement and governments from around the world.

Wada's revised anti-doping code came into effect on 1 January 2021 and all member countries are expected to comply with it. To date, more than 700 sporting bodies and federations have accepted the new code.

On 23 September, Wada issued a statement confirming that South Africa had not updated its anti-doping code and had fallen foul of Wada's mandatory compliance requirements, for which it faces consequences. Those consequences include the banning of the...