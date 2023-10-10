Kenya: Migori Farmers Urged to Use Organic Fertilizers

Migori — Migori farmers have been urged to embrace the usage of organic farm inputs in their farms to promote climate-smart agriculture for sustainable economic growth.

Egyagro East Africa Limited CEO Ahmed Abdelaziz said natural manures will increase their farm produces.

He said that they have collaborated with the Export Trade Group (ETG) to help supply Cocoly fertilizer, an organic farm input from Egyagro, to medium and small-scale retailers and farmers across the country.

Cocoly fertilizer is a type of fertilizer that has more than twenty-three ingredients from micronutrients, macronutrients, and seaweed fresh proteins that make it a perfect fertilizer both for planting and top dressing.

The fertilizer also contains a polymeric acid substance that can be used in both acidic and alkaline soil. - KNA