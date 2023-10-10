Kenya: DP Gachagua Takes Walk in Kisumu in Day 3 of President Ruto's Development Tour

Kisumu — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua embraced the beauty of Kisumu during his Monday morning tour ahead of president William Ruto busy working day in the lakeside region.

On his X account, the Deputy President described the walk as invigorating.

"This morning, I had an invigorating morning walk around the beautiful City of Kisumu ahead of President William Ruto's busy working day from the lakeside City," read a statement posted in his official X account formerly Twitter.

Gachagua who is accompanying president William Ruto in his tour in the region has stated that Kisumu county is generously endowed with great natural resources.

"The embracing cool and refreshing breeze from Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake in Africa, is a good reminder of the great natural resources we are endowed with," he said.

Gachagua said it was rejuvenating seeing many people in the city up and about to attend to their day to day work duties as they build the nations economy.

"The brisk walk took me through the streets of the City and it was rejuvenating seeing hundreds of early risers, up and about making a living as they build the nation.Indeed, Kisumu Dala!"Gachagua stated.

President William Ruto has been camping in Nyaza region where he has been launching several development projects.

Ruto has reiterated his commitment to work for Kenyans without biasness stating that his constant visit to the region is to cement his government commitments to deliver on its promises.

"We will work with all leaders, their political persuasions notwithstanding, so that we can build a more prosperous Kenya that will present access to economic opportunities to everyone,"stated Ruto.

According to President Ruto,the country is endowed with abundant untapped maritime resources that must be protected in a sustainable way.