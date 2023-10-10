Zimbabwe: Student Launches Second Publication on Climate Change

With the need to inform and mobilise opinion on climate change and the green economy in Zimbabwe, student of environmental issues Nehemiah Chipato is set to launch a second publication on the green economy ahead of COP28 to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, next month.

The COP 28 will focus on four paradigm shifts: Fast-tracking the energy transition and slashing emissions before 2030; transforming climate finance by delivering on old promises and setting the framework for a new deal on finance; putting nature, people, lives, and livelihoods at the heart of climate action; and mobilising for the most inclusive COP ever.

Chipato, the leader of African Renaissance Sustainable Development group that has organised annual climate change events around the country, believes the upcoming publication will be the right platform to share information on the green economy.

The publication recognises that climate emergency has grown beyond the choices that any individual can make in isolation.

"It touches nearly every facet of our existence, breaking barriers of race and culture and this multidisciplinary reach has the ability to not only alter conversations within areas of research, but also to encourage dialogue.

"It is in our best interest to encourage consideration of climate change across disciplines so as to draw as many voices and perspectives into the conversation as possible. It is against this background that I got the inspiration to put together a second publication on the green economy in the form of a magazine.

"The magazine is going to be a compendium of initiatives that African nationals are currently doing to complement Agenda 2063 and the UN SDGs efforts in improving food security and stimulating adaptive mitigation strategies against the negative impact of climate change and value addition.

"We will also spotlight African nationals on their commitment to adaptation, mitigation, value addition, and sustainable climate empowerment," he said.

Africa continues to experience the effects of climate change as evidenced by floods, droughts, erratic rainfall patterns, socio-economic problems, and negative impacts on livelihoods.

There is a need to reduce vulnerabilities to climate change as well as harness the economic growth opportunities that result from effective climate adaptation.

The green economy publication will inspire bold actions towards diversity and inclusivity.

It will share strategic insights with practical takeaways; and a commitment to a paradigm shift on sustainable climate finance systems, realigning climate cultures, restoring nature, or tackling social inequality, all required in the transformation with a clear vision of building a more equitable carbon economy and effective climate leadership.