Zimbabwe: FIFA Delegation in the Country to Promote Club Licencing

A FIFA delegation is in the country to promote Club Licensing and foster close working ties with the Zimbabwean football authorities.

ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa yesterday said the FIFA representatives will address the Premier Soccer League clubs on a number of issues including the contentious training compensation and solidarity payments in football.

The Club Licensing programme will be held in Harare.

"They are coming to promote Club Licensing, which we believe will help both clubs and local players in their professional careers.

"Club Licensing is not entirely a new concept; it's been pushed before but as you know we are not up to scratch. So there is no better time for FIFA to conduct this session in Zimbabwe.

"This programme will also shed light on the issue of training and development fees for amateur players when they sign professional contracts and also when they move between clubs.

"Most of our clubs and academies do not have adequate knowledge on this subject. But via Club Licensing, we should be able to develop a system whereby we are able to track development of players and their movements within clubs. This way, smaller clubs and academies will be able to benefit from the investment they put in the making of those players.

"This delegation is also here to bring us up to speed on the latest means in which we can work together with FIFA on various issues," said Mutasa.

The FIFA delegation comes just days after representatives from the Confederation of African Football visited the country to discuss Zimbabwe's possibility of hosting the Zonal phase of the second edition of the African Schools Football Championship scheduled for December 2023.

CAF Director of Member Associations Sarah Mukuna had meetings with officials from ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission. COSAFA president Arthur Almeida was also in the country and presented Sports Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa with a token of appreciation of appreciation from CAF President, Patrice Motsepe.

The SRC have lent their full weight for Zimbabwe to host a CAF Zonal Under-15s Schools Championship in December.