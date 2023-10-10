South Africa: Ireland Thrash Scotland to Set Up All Black Showdown, While Boks-France Quarterfinal Confirmed

Andre Esterhuizen of South Africa runs with the ball while under pressure from Pita Ahki of Tonga during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Tonga at Stade Velodrome on October 1, 2023 in Marseille, France.

Ireland and Springboks emerged from Pool B at Rugby World Cup 2023 to set up quarterfinals against New Zealand and France, respectively.

Ireland 36 (26) Scotland 14 (0)

Ireland flexed their considerable muscles at the Stade de France on Saturday, with another reminder that they are the team to beat at Rugby World Cup 2023, by smashing Scotland 36-14.

As the now familiar strains of the song "Zombie" blared out at the end of the match, it was Scotland who looked like they'd seen the living dead.

They were crushed and now have failed to make it out of the Pool phase at the last two World Cups. Ireland are into familiar territory by making the quarterfinals. Their challenge now is to go further.

Ireland's clinical dissection of Scotland was frightening for future opponents - in this case the All Blacks in next week's quarterfinal - as they appear to have no weaknesses.

The comfortable victory means Ireland topped Pool B and will face the All Blacks back at the Stade de France in a week. The Springboks were confirmed as runners-up in the same Pool and will play hosts France in Sunday night's blockbuster in Saint-Denis.

Favourites

Ireland will start next week's quarterfinal against New Zealand as favourites whether they like it or not. The way they simply picked Scotland...