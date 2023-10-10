Kenya: Mudavadi Jets Out for 3-Day Official Visit to Switzerland

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, for a three-day official visit.

In a statement released on Sunday, Salim Swaleh Director of Press in Prime CS's office said, Mudavadi will take part in a high-profile event that will take place in conjunction with the Executive Committee of the High Commissioners Program (ExCom 2023).

He will also give the keynote address in a high-level event with the themed "Camps to Settlement: Socio-economic Hubs for Integrated Refugee Inclusion in Kenya".

"The objective of the high-level meeting is to enable participants gain an understanding and appreciation of the transformative approaches for refugees' inclusion, and their role in promoting just, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous societies," read the statement.

Additionally, Mudavadi will hold bilateral meetings with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Noyes, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

This comes as the third trip for Mudavadi since he embarked the role of Foreign Affairs CS.

On Thursday, October 8th, he embarked on his first official journey and visited Kampala, Uganda, for a day.

In Uganda, he was to deliver a special message from His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto detailing a common vision for strengthening ties between Kenya and Uganda to His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"H.E Dr. Hon Musalia W Mudavadi has departed for Kampala, Uganda this morning for a one-day official visit. During this visit, The Prime Cabinet Secretary will convey a special message to His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni from His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto, outlining shared vision for deepening the ties between Kenya and Uganda," read the statement.

Mudavadi traveled to Rwanda on October 6 to meet with President Paul Kagame, in order to discuss potential areas of cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda.

This was his second diplomatic trip in the new docket.

"The discussions will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation within the member states of the East African Community, fostering unity, and promoting shared prosperity among the two nations," he said.

On October 4th, President William Ruto expanded Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's ministerial portfolio assigning him as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary in his administration's first Cabinet reshuffle.

Ruto's Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced that Mudavadi to replace Alfred Mutua who was deployed to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

In response, Mudavadi committed to serve the Kenyan people with the highest dedication and integrity.

"I am fully aware of the significance of my dual role, and I embrace the opportunity with a profound sense of duty and dedication. I pledge to continue serving the people of Kenya and our country with unwavering commitment, integrity, and diligence I will champion, pursue, and protect the interests of Kenyans, both within our borders and abroad," Mudavadi said.