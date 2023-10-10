East Africa: Defence Ministers Recommend Extension of the East African Community Regional Forces Troops in DR Congo

Nairobi — Defence Ministers from the East African Community(EAC)have proposed an extension of the mandate of the East African Community Regional Forces(EACRF) currently battling the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) until lasting peace is restored.

Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that the proposal was made during an extra-ordinary meeting of Defence ministers from the East African Community (EAC) in Tanzania's capital, Arusha on Sunday.

The meeting was convened to address pressing regional security concerns, with a primary focus on the ongoing instability in Eastern DRC due to the activities of the M23 rebels.

"In light of the gains made by the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF), the sitting proposed an extension of their occupancy until peace and stability is fully restored," Duale said.

He stated that Kenya which is one of the Troops Contributing Countries (TCC) welcomed the move and committed to support the quest for peace in the economic development of the DRC.

EACRF comprises of troops drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Present in the meeting were Ministers of Defense Alain Tribert Mutabazi (Burundi and Chair of EAC Council of Defense Ministers), Stergomena Lawrence (Tanzania), Vincent Ssempijja (Uganda), Jean-Pierre Bemba (DRC) and Representative of South Sudan.

On September this year, the EAC Heads of States resolved to extend the mandate of EACRF to stay in the DRC for a further three months.

The decision was made following a meeting between Presidents William Ruto (Kenya), Evariste Nayishimiye (Burundi), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Samia Suluhu (Tanzania) jn Nairobi.

The meeting also included Prime Minister Jean Sama (DRC) and the first Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Rebecca Kadaga.

"The heads of state agreed to extend the duration of the mandate of the EACRF and the status of the forces agreement for a further period of three months as from September 9, 2023, to December 8, 2023, pending an evaluation report from the council of ministers," a statement from the East African Community read.

The initial mandate of the EACRF was set to expire on September 8, following an extension granted on May 31, 2023.