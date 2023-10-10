Kenya: Govt to Publish Names of Masterminds Behind Lamu Atrocities - CS Kindiki

Nairobi — The Government has identified the ringleaders and planners of the atrocities in Lamu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

The revelation comes amidst increased cases of attacks in the region in recent months that has left dozens dead sparking outrage among the members of the public.

Speaking Sunday in Kiambu, CS Kindiki said that those using religion and historical grievances as an excuse to kill and maim the citizens will face the full force of the law.

"We will pursue and neutralize all these criminals," Kindiki said.

He added that the government will this week publish a list of suspects linked to the Lamu insecurity and advised them to voluntarily present themselves to authorities.

"They must surrender at the nearest police station."

He stressed that the country's economy will only develop when there is stability.

The Interior CS emphasized the government's commitment to make Kenya a safe and secure haven for local and international investors.

While commenting on criminal elements exploiting culture to commit crime, Kindiki said the government will arrest and prosecute any individual found culpable.

"The constitution recognises and respects our collective culture. However, we will not allow criminals to use culture to brutalise people and mislead them through retrogressive activities," he said.

The Interior CS directed security officers in Kiambu and Murang'a Counties to immediately close down all premises used by the criminals hiding behind culture to commit crime.

He added that once investigations are completed, the culprits will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.