Sudan War - At Least 20 Killed, Several Injured in Renewed Khartoum Shelling

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North / El Obeid / Nyala — In Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North (Bahri), intense air and artillery bombardments persisted as Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) clashed with paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Local activists report a toll of at least 20 civilians killed and several injured, as a result of the fierce shelling in Bahri's El Samrab neighbourhood, on Tuesday. Additionally, an RSF unit targeted a market in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, while in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, the RSF launched another assault on the army's 16th infantry division. The situation remains volatile as tensions escalate in multiple regions across Sudan.

The El Samrab neighbourhood committees issued a statement yesterday, indicating that the shell landed at the health centre of Haj Saad Mosque in El Samrab. "Some of the deceased remain unidentified", the committee said.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that three people, including a young woman, were killed when "random shells" struck El Anfal grocery store in Nasir Extension, Khartoum, on Wednesday morning. Sources also reported hearing "shells and explosions in Omdurman, toward El Sawrat".

In Omdurman, two people were killed, and five others sustained injuries, on Monday evening in the Dar El Salam El Gamayer neighbourhood due to shells impacting their homes. Resistance committees in the area reported violent clashes occurring in blocks 23 and 24, near residential areas.

Listeners in Khartoum told Radio Dabanga they observed a decrease in fighting intensity between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the RSF in the vicinity of the SAF General Command and the Armoured Corps compared to previous weeks.

The army released videos on its online platforms showcasing its advance toward El Kalaklat in southern Khartoum and Halfaya in Khartoum North.

Beyond the capital

In El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, an RSF unit shot and killed two army soldiers and a civilian in El Salehin Market on Wednesday.

Radio Dabanga sources explained that the attackers entered the market from the eastern direction, aboard 20 motorcycles and a pickup truck. "The unit forcibly took more than five rickshaws and a fuel tanker from the market, before retreating to their station on the western side of the city." This incident has sparked panic and fear among residents, prompting some to flee towards safer areas.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, sources said the RSF shelled the headquarters of the 16th Division in Nyala from four directions on Wednesday.

Brig Gen Nabil Abdallah, the official spokesperson for the SAF, referred to the attack in an audio recording posted to the army's Facebook page yesterday. "Today, thanks to God and his success, the heroes of the 16th Infantry Division in Nyala repelled a brutal attack by rebel militias, who mobilised thousands of mercenaries. However, they retreated after suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment."

Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain further details about the attack due to the city's communication and internet network being disconnected for over a week.

The commander of the 16th Infantry Division, Maj Yasir Fadlallah, was "killed in the line of duty" at the end of August in Nyala.