Uganda: Sacked Cranes Coach, Micho Lands Libyan Job

9 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Barely a month after being sacked as Uganda Cranes coach, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been appointed as the new tactician for the Libyan national football team.

The Serbian, 54 replaces Salem Al-Jalali who has been serving as the interim coach.

Micho will now be tasked with guiding Libya through the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Libya is in group D with Angola, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Eswatini and Mauritius.

The Serbian tactician has previously coached at SC Villa, Sudan's Al Hilal, St George (Ethiopia), Rwanda, Yugoslavia U-20, Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Zamalek(Egypt) and the Zambian national team.

He was last month sacked as the Cranes coach in his second stint after a dismal display that saw the Ugandan national football team fail to qualify for the forthcoming African Nations Cup .

