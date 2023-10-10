Tanzania: Government Allocates 16.2 B/ - for Citizens' Land Compensation in Road Projects

SIMIYU: MINISTER of Work, Mr Innocent Bashungwa has said President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has allocated a total of 16.2 b/- as a compensation fund for all citizens forgoing their lands for construction road projects across the country.

Mr Bashungwa made the statement on Monday in Simiyu Region after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Maswa Bypass Road long 11.3 kilometres at tarmac level which has reached 99 per cent so far.

He also scanned the entire road network in the region.

"The president has disbursed over 16b/- for compensation debt payment to citizens, she is committed on improving the country road's condition" Mr Bashungwa said.

He said the government decided to construct the Maswa Bypass Road to decongest vehicle passing through the Maswa Town.

Mr Bashungwa said further already the government has allocated monies for a start of feasibility study of Bariadi-Salama-Mhayo-Magu Road which is 76 kilometre long, the Bariadi-Itilima-Mwandoya-Morroco Road which is 104 kilometres long and the Nyashimo-Ngasamo-Ndutwa which is 48 kilometres long.

He said all the mentioned roads will be constructed at tarmac level.

Tanzania National Roads Agency's (TANROADs) Simiyu Regional Manager, Eng John Mkumbo said the contract for construction worth 13.4b/- for the Maswa Bypass Road was inked by TANROADs and the China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO) on June 1, 2021.

He said the contractor is at final stage including putting the road traffic sign and other road supporting infrastructures. END.