Tanzania: AU Underscores Tz Efforts in Fighting FGM

DAR ES SALAAM: THE African Union has appreciated Tanzania's efforts in fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), with its decision to host the second International Conference of Female Genital Mutilation.

The two day- conference was opened on Monday at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

It is themed "Change in Generation" aiming at eliminating the FGM in Africa.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said Tanzania has demonstrated its efforts in eliminating FGM in many parts of the country.

"From the previous reports it shows that in 2010 the rate of FGM was 30 per cent but in 2015 it was only 10 per cent of girls undergoing the FGM but now we know there are still some regions that are still practicing it and we are working hard to stop that custom," said Dr Gwajima.

She said the conference will involve 900 participants from different countries in the world. Out of which 200 will be Tanzanians coming from the regions with high rate of FGM cases.

"This will be an opportunity for us to exchange ideas and knowledge so as to work together to eliminate FGM in Africa."

She said October 11(Tomorrow) will be the International Girl Child Day with a theme "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" aiming to give knowledge to girls to understand their rights and their abilities so as they can become what they want.

She added that girls should be given chance to get education and realize their dreams.

She condemned acts that put girls in the temptations as a result they drop out of the school.