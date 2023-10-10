Tanzania: 'Digital Innovation Key to Effective Provision of Health Services'

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Health Promotion and System Strengthening (HPSS) 'Tuimarishe Afya' project implementers have called for digital innovations in health sector to enhance reforms in provision of services.

Project's technical advisor, Mr James Kidumba, said: "we urge improvement on the health systems, particularly on provision of services digitally, through harnessing digital innovations."

Mr Kidumba stated this recently at the sidelines of the Tanzania Health Summit which was held in Dar es Salaam.

He said there has been revolution in health sector in the past five years in terms of application of digital technology, the revolution has come up with different digital systems that eased provision of health services.

"But those systems were working on isolation, however, currently there are efforts to harmonize them to make them communicate so as provision of services could be further simplified," he stated.

He said utilization of digital innovations would lead to better provision of health services because that depends on availability of proper information at a right time.

Mr Kidumba explained that since the HPSS started participating in the Tanzania Health Summit, which is one of the largest health forums in the country, it has been presenting its research reports which have been useful to improvement of health policy.

"We have also been financially sponsoring the event for the past four years. Different researches that have been done under the Tuimarishe Afya project have been a catalyst for positive changes in health policy," he said.

This year the project's researches based on improving accessibility of health services, drugs and medical devices at the health centres.

On his part, Mr Walter Amandus, on behalf of iCHF Dar es Salaam Regional Coordinator, said the project has supported in improvement of the Insurance Management Digital System for the iCHF in the region.

Mr Amandus urged the city residents to join the fund to benefit from the reliable health services.