Ethiopia, Dev't Partner Stepping Up Efforts Towards Wash Implementation

ADDIS ABABA - The government of Ethiopia and Lifewater International have been jointly working to provide Oromia and Sidama states with safe water and access to sanitation facilities.

Global Program Implementation Director Zerihun Hailu said at the annual event discussion that Lifewater has been successfully implementing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) program in Bensa, Dodola, Kokosa and Nensebo districts of Oromia and Sidama states since its establishment in 2016.

Remarking their vision of strategy which is mainly focusing on providing safe water, sanitation improvements and promoting better hygiene practices aiming at achieving maximum health benefits to rural families, he said that they have been implementing comprehensive water, sanitation and hygiene programs in the aforesaid areas.

He said: "In Ethiopia, we have installed a total of 617 new water centers in Bensa of Sidama State, as well as Dodola, Kokosha and Nensebo districts of Oromia State. Moreover, Lifewater has been undertaking various initiatives such as constructing latrine blocks in schools, water points and significant awareness raising interventions among others."

"We spent close to 400 million Birr to execute its water, sanitation and hygiene program across four program areas in the last seven years. And hence, the community members were able to redirect their efforts and resources to more productive activities," he remarked.

Citing the significant involvements of the government and the local communities, Oromia NGO's Economic Sector Affairs Team Leader Deressa Degefa said that under the program these actors have been actively involving construction of boreholes, wells and engaging in promotional activities such as building latrine blocks, sanitation practices, and facilitating hygiene education to prevent the spread of diseases.As to him, a total of over 235,000 individuals benefited from the program.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have been implementing long term solutions which are mainly community driven, culturally appropriate and environmentally sustainable. Lifewater WASH program has been focusing on building a healthier and more productive future for remote communities by actively engaging local communities, families, health facilities, community leaders and the government," he opined.

It is indicated that this nonprofit organization is currently operating in East Africa and South East Asia thereby impacting the lives of more than 2.5 million people worldwide.

Ethiopia is hosting the 2023 Lifewater International Annual Global Leadership Meeting which is to be held for the next 5 consecutive days in Addis Ababa. And it is expected to endorse the 2024 budget and review the three-year strategy of 2024-2026.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER 2023