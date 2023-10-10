Ethiopia: Renowned Journalist, Songwriter Laid to Rest

ADDIS ABABA - Former Editor-in-Chief of The Ethiopian Herald, songwriter Tsige Gebreamelak laid to rest yesterday at Salite Miheret Church .

The renowned journalist , song writer died at the age of 65. His professional career spanned for about five decades.

Tsige graduated in Foreign Languages and Literature from Addis Ababa University in 1977 E.C. He completed his primary and secondary education at Atse Yohannes IV School. Since he was known for his influential works, he wrote songs and lyrics for various vocalists including Tilahun Gessese, Melkamu Tebeje, Tsehay Yohannes, Zemene Melese, Teshome Welde and Netsanet Melese.

It was learnt that his poems in the campus used to attract a larger audience . Most of his works became the subject of political criticism and literary discussion in the Ethiopian newspapers such as Addis Zemen and Ye Zareitu Ethiopia at the time . He was the writer of the most popular Amharic children song "Tshaye Demekech" as well .

Moreover, he served in various capacities as a member of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. He prepared statements and other written documents on human rights issues with greater depth of contents.

Tsige Gebreamlak was born in 1951 in Mekelle from his father Gebreamlak Gebremichael and his mother Tsehaynesh Gezahegn.

He passed away on September 27, 2016 E.C having undergone treatment.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER 2023