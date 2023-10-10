Kenya: Cabinet Names New Agency to Probe Road, Rail and Maritime Accidents

Nairobi — The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a special unit dedicated to the investigations of accidents in the roads, rail, pipeline and maritime sectors.

The Cabinet gave a greenlight for the establishment of the Kenya Transport Accident Investigation Bureau (KTAIB) following a meeting held at the Kisumu State House Monday.

The proposed intervention is part of institutional and legal reforms proposed to streamline transport accident investigations.

"Once established, the Bureau will utilize international best practices and will pursue safety interventions in Road, Rail, Pipeline, and Marine Transport," a Cabinet dispatch read in part.

The bureau will be an independent agency tasked with comprehensive transport-related accident investigations and the making of safety recommendations.

To give impetus to the proposal, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Transport to lead in the preparation of the legal framework to actualize the policy intervention.

"In that regard, the Ministry is expected to lead all industry stakeholders in preparation of the Kenya Transport Accident Investigation Bureau Bill, 2023," the Cabinet said.

However, the Cabinet clarified that the mandate of the Bureau would exclude aircraft-related accidents, as "those are best investigated under the Civil Aviation Act, 2013, in compliance with international best practice and our international obligations."

Currently the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) and police investigate accidents outside the scope of Kenya's Air Accidents Investigation Unit.