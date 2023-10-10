Kenya: All Eyes On Machakos As Cross Country Season Begins

Nairobi — Hundreds of athletes are expected to congregate at the Machakos People's Park on Saturday as the 2023/2024 Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series begins.

In a statement, the federation encouraged as many athletes as possible to register for the competition, which will be the first among the calendar of events leading to the national cross country championships early next year.

"We encourage all athletes to plan to participate in these events as preparations for the season commence," the federation said.

Additionally, AK said they are in the process of drawing up calendar of events for next year, which is expected to include the trials for major international assignments, including African Games, World Cross Country Championships and Olympic Games in Paris.

"In the meantime, the AK technical committee, comprising of representatives from all the AK regions and affiliates, is in the process of developing a calendar of events for the season. The full calendar of events will be released in due course," they added.

The next leg of the cross country series will be held on October 21 in Kapsokwony.

The cross country season is expected to culminate in the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in February next year.

Kenya will be hopeful of defending their title they won at this year's edition in Bathurst, Australia.

The country will also host the third edition of the World Cross Country Tour Gold in Eldoret.