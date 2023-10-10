Kenya: President Ruto Completes 4 Day Development Tour of Nyanza

10 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Kisumu — President William Ruto has completed his 4-day development tour of the Nyanza Region.

The President's tour focused on the development of infrastructure aimed at stimulating the region's economic growth.

President Ruto noted that the Nyanza region will play a leading role in the advancement of the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda.

To achieve this, he said, the government is investing in irrigation, revamping and building ports and 10 landing sites, and reviving sugar companies among other programmes.

At the Kisumu Shipyard, President Ruto commissioned MV Uhuru II, a vessel with a carrying capacity of 1063 tonnes and fitted with a cruising speed of 14 knots.

He observed that Victoria is a geostrategical resource that must be optimised to reduce trade costs and enhance integration in East Africa.

"The investments we are making in it will elevate the lake's profile as a maritime transport of choice and help exploit its huge untapped economic potential," he said

In Usenge, Siaya County, he inspected the Dhogoye Bridge and approach roads along the Kisian-Usenge-Osieke road.

The bridge will connect Siaya and Busia and enhance regional trade.

"This bridge will ensure quick, safe and cheap movement of goods and people.

President Ruto also launched the upgrading to bitumen standards of Bondo - Uyawi - Kibanga - Liunda Beach road in Liunda, Siaya County.

He said the road enhances local economic activities in the region by facilitating faster transportation of fish and other goods to markets.

"Improved accessibility is poised to stimulate economic development and transform the socio-economic landscape of the region," he said

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale, Salim Mvurya, Eliud Owalo, Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya) and Paul Otuoma (Busia), and MPs led by majority leader Kimani Ichungwa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.