Kenya: President Ruto Completes 4 Day Development Tour of Nyanza

Kisumu — President William Ruto has completed his 4-day development tour of the Nyanza Region.

The President's tour focused on the development of infrastructure aimed at stimulating the region's economic growth.

President Ruto noted that the Nyanza region will play a leading role in the advancement of the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda.

To achieve this, he said, the government is investing in irrigation, revamping and building ports and 10 landing sites, and reviving sugar companies among other programmes.

At the Kisumu Shipyard, President Ruto commissioned MV Uhuru II, a vessel with a carrying capacity of 1063 tonnes and fitted with a cruising speed of 14 knots.

He observed that Victoria is a geostrategical resource that must be optimised to reduce trade costs and enhance integration in East Africa.

"The investments we are making in it will elevate the lake's profile as a maritime transport of choice and help exploit its huge untapped economic potential," he said

In Usenge, Siaya County, he inspected the Dhogoye Bridge and approach roads along the Kisian-Usenge-Osieke road.

The bridge will connect Siaya and Busia and enhance regional trade.

"This bridge will ensure quick, safe and cheap movement of goods and people.

President Ruto also launched the upgrading to bitumen standards of Bondo - Uyawi - Kibanga - Liunda Beach road in Liunda, Siaya County.

He said the road enhances local economic activities in the region by facilitating faster transportation of fish and other goods to markets.

"Improved accessibility is poised to stimulate economic development and transform the socio-economic landscape of the region," he said

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale, Salim Mvurya, Eliud Owalo, Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya) and Paul Otuoma (Busia), and MPs led by majority leader Kimani Ichungwa.