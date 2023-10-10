Kenya: President Ruto to Lead Utamaduni Day Celebrations At the Bomas of Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto will today preside over the inaugural Utamaduni Day celebrations at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

The Principal Secretary for Culture, Arts and Heritage Ummi Bashir, said Monday, that the celebrations which will also take place in other parts of the country will feature cultural performances and exhibitions, street fairs and food festivals that will showcase Kenya's rich cultural traditions.

Bashir emphasized the government's commitment to preserving the country's cultural heritage.

"Culture is never static. It grows and changes," she said.

We are therefore committed to reshape our cultural interactions and celebrations to reflect this diversity," she said and urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to celebrate the culture.

"Karibu Bomas kesho(Tuesday)and get a whole new refreshing experience on Culture, the Arts and Heritage."

The public holiday set for October 10, formally known as Moi Day -- named after Kenya's second President -- was first renamed Huduma Day and later Utamaduni Day in 2020 following the Statute Miscellaneous Amendments Act No. 29 of 2020, to honor and celebrate Kenya's rich cultural diversity.

This will be the first time that the event is celebrated nationally.