Kenya: Indonesian Arrested At JKIA With 38.4kg Ivory Stock Valued At Sh10mn

Nairobi — Authorities have apprehended an Indonesian in an ivory smuggling operation after uncovering 38.4kg ivory consignment valued at approximately Sh10 million.

The suspect was arrested at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said Monday the cargo was discovered during routine screening by officers attached to the the Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU).

"A vigilant KAA security team manning JKIA's Terminal 1 C discovered the illicit cargo during mandatory passenger screening," the KAA said.

The seized ivory was impounded by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pending the arraignment of the suspect.

Monday's recovery is part of sustained anti-ivory campaign geared at discouraging poaching which is outlawed under Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013.

On July 4, a man was charged before a Mariakani court for being in possession of a 156kg consignment of elephant tusks valued at Sh15.6 million.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, outlaws possession of ivory.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said Ibrahim Tsimba was apprehended while ferrying the tusks concealed in a nylon sack using a motorcycle.

He was accused of committing the act July 1, 2023 at around 1345hrs, at Egu 'B' Village, Taru Location, Samburu Sub County within Kwale County.