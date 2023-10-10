Tunisia: Medenine - Trade Union Rallies in Medenine and Djerba in Support of Palestinian Cause and 'Al-Aqsa Flood'

Medenine/Tunisia — The local labour union in Medenine held a rally in support of the Palestinian people on Monday and called on all its activists to join all the union's headquarters in all delegations. This is the «least the organisation can offer to the valiant Palestinian people in their heroic resistance and steadfastness to the brutal Israeli aggression,» according to deputy secretary-general in charge of information in the local labour union Habib Zammouri.

Zamouri stressed the Union's unconditional and principled support for the Palestinian cause and all oppressed peoples and as well as for "Al-Aqsa Flood", which reaffirmed that rights do not lapse by statute of limitations and that resistance continues until victory.

«This is an opportunity to criminalise all forms of normalisation with the Zionist entity,» he pointed out.

Trade unionists rallied in front of the headquarters of the local labor union in Djerba, raising the flags of Tunisia and Palestine and calling in their slogans "Arab Palestine, no compromise in the cause" the people want to liberate Palestine", and other slogans criminalising normalization. Other slogans expressed support for the Palestinian people in their defense of their occupied lands and the cause of Arab honour, according to the secretary general of the local union in Djerba Nasser Ben Hassan.