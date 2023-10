Tunis/Tunisia — In support of the Palestinian resistance and Al-Aqsa, the local branch of the lawyers association in Kasserine, on Monday, organised a rally in the Martyrs ' Square in the center of the city of Kasserine.

The rally was accompanied by a mass march through the main streets of the city during which the participants (lawyers, citizens, civil society, students) raised slogans in support of the brave Palestinian resistance and against the criminalisation of normalisation.