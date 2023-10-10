Tunisia: Citizens Hold Solidarity March With Palestine in Sousse

Sousse/Tunisia — Citizens in the governorate of Sousse held a peaceful march in solidarity with the Palestinian people on Monday. The event was organised by the Tunisian Human Rights League branch to support the just cause of the Palestinian people and their struggle, in response to the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Participants in the march, which crossed the main street of Sousse, waved both the Tunisian national flag and Palestinian banners. They chanted slogans expressing Tunisians' pride in the unprecedented achievement of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, symbolised by the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, following their successful crossing of the barrier separating the Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Furthermore, participants in this march in support of the Palestinian people and their cause called for the swift criminalisation of the normalisation with the Zionist entity and the consolidation of the resistance as the only option for their struggle. They denounced the West's alignment with the Zionist entity and its labelling of the Palestinian resistance as "terrorism".