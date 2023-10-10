Tunisia/Japan Sign Memorandum of Cooperation in Digital and Technological Transition

Tunis/Tunisia — A memorandum of cooperation aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in digital transition and new technologies between Tunisia and Japan was signed on Tuesday.

The memorandum affirms the two sides' commitment to expanding cooperation prospects in order to make the most of the global best practices in the digital field.

The memorandum was signed by Communication Technologies Minister Nizar Ben Néji, who is currently on a visit to Japan, and Japanese Minister for Digital Reform Kono Taro, in the presence of Chargé d'Affaires at the Tunisian Embassy in Tokyo Houssem Abbes, according to a Communication Technologies Ministry press release.

The memorandum is intended to increase opportunities for cooperation and best practices sharing in e-government, digital transition and the adoption of innovative solutions in data technology, e-payment, digital identity and high-performance computer clouding.

It seeks to support, improve and enhance capacity and training in e-government fields for both sides, as well as share experiences, expertise and best practices, and address challenges in digital transition and reform of the traditional approach to adopting communication technologies.

The memorandum underlines the two countries' commitment to exploiting opportunities in digital transition and modern technologies to develop government services for citizens, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and achieve sustainable development goals.

Ben Neji pointed out on the occasion, the efforts exerted by the Tunisian government to keep abreast of the latest developments in the communication technologies field, to make the most of the opportunities offered in the development of government services and to reinforce Tunisia's position as a destination for investment and entrepreneurship in the digital field.