Seychelles: Egyptian Ambassador to Seychelles Accredited, British Diplomat Bids Farewell

The three Seychellois who have been imprisoned in Egypt are healthy and being treated well, according to the newly accredited Ambassador of Egypt to Seychelles.

Wael Nasr El-Din M. Attiya presented his credentials to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, on Tuesday at State House.

He told reporters that the three Seychellois prisoners have also been moved to a newly renovated prison in Egypt.

"We have checked recent medical records and the three of them are in very good health condition, and I have also heard that the Ambassador of Seychelles to Egypt will be visiting them in prison next week," said Attiya.

The three Seychellois - Ronny Norman Jean, Yvon John Vinda and Dean Dominic Loze - were sentenced to death by execution on April 7, 2013, after being found guilty of drug trafficking. In 2015, their sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.

Attiya also explained that at the moment there are no extradition agreements to allow for repatriating of convicts, but discussions are ongoing between the two countries to sign a bilateral agreement to allow that to happen.

Egypt and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations on July 15, 1976.

The new ambassador described the relationship between Seychelles and Egypt as a very good one.

Attiya said that many areas of cooperation between the two countries are improving, especially bilateral trade, which has doubled in the past year.

"I am trying to work on linking the two countries more, where we want to have direct flights between the two countries to improve the relation between the two peoples," added Attiya.

Attiya who is the 11th Egyptian ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles, succeeds Khaled El Abyad, who was accredited to Seychelles on November 26, 2019. Attiya will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, the British High Commissioner to Seychelles, Patrick Lynch, paid a farewell visit to President Ramkalawan.

Lynch, who has served in the position since 2019, has been involved in various projects.

Among the projects have been the relaunch of the Seychelles National Youth Assembly through its first-ever democratic election and the launching of the Seychelles Premier League football tournament for kids across the country.

"We've had a heavy focus on policing and anti-corruption, following a request from the government, where the progress that has been made dealing with the heroin epidemic and anti-corruption is significant and the potential for further progress is huge," said Lynch.

He added that he is very sad to leave after having been able to enjoy the Creole culture and be part of the Seychelles community.