Africa: CAF Engages AIPS African Zone On Key Factors Pertaining to African Football and the Role of Media

n a bid to foster stronger working relationships with key media stakeholders, CAF Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba met with members of the International Sports Press Association from the Africa Zone on Monday, 09 October.

The AIPS Africa Zone delegation was led by their President Abdoulaye Thiam where key deliberations and ways of working were discussed by the two parties.

In his opening remarks to the AIPS delegation, the CAF General Secretary emphasised the important role played by media and how beneficial a stronger working relationship would be for both parties.

"Football doesn't just belong to CAF, but to all of us. We are must work together in collectively growing this sport for the benefit of the continent", said the CAF GS.

The meeting also afforded the CAF GS to share more information on the CAF Junior Reporters Programme that was launched in parallel with CAF African School's Football Championship.

"At CAF, we understand that not everyone will be become a professional footballer. We are therefore using football to afford young people unique opportunities through programmes such as the CAF Junior Reporters Programme aimed at introducing the world of media to aspiring youth on the continent", said the CAF GS.

Speaking on behalf of AIPS' Africa Zone, Abdoulaye Thiam shared some of the organisations wishes and objective in reporting and positioning the African continent to the world.

He called for greater visibility of Africa through working closely with CAF in positively portraying Africa.

"We must do our utmost best to favourably position Africa and defend our continent in the most important international bodies. Closer working relations between us and CAF can only be beneficial to our continent", said Thiam.

He went on to table other wishes to CAF in which the CAF were open to deliberating on and discussing further with the organisation.