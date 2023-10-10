Mozambique: Passenger Trains Return to Nacala

Nacala — Passenger trains linking the port city of Nacala to the rest of the northern Mozambican province of Nampula began running again on Sunday, after an interruption of 32 years.

Transport Minister Mateus Magala witnessed the arrival of the first passenger train at Muchilipo station, about 12 kilometres from Nacala city.

The mixed passenger and freight train will run twice a week between Nacala and the provincial capital, Nampula city, a distance of 180 kilometres.

Magala said the reintroduction of a Nampula-Nacala passenger service was a challenge issued a year ago to the management of the company "Nacala Logistics', which operates the line.

"The reintroduction of passenger rail transport between Nacala and Nampula will provide a regular and safe alternative for transporting people and goods, at a relatively low cost', he said. "This could be reflected in a reduction of the final consumer price of goods transported along this line'.

Magala said the government is promoting rail passenger transport in recognition of its importance in stimulating economic development and the life of the communities.

"For this reason, the government has not hesitated to subsidise it by more than 80 per cent to make it viable', he added.

The Minister stressed that the regularity and efficiency of rail transport will also facilitate the distribution of fisheries produce caught in the Bay of Nacala, which will boost the income of local fishermen, and lower the price of seafood produce sold in Nampula city and other consumer markets.

Magala urged private businesses to use the railway "to make viable the various initiatives that demand logistics services. We expect that the resumption of the Nacala-Nampula train service will encourage further investments and business opportunities in the Nacala Corridor.

For his part, the Chief Executive Office of Nacala Logistics, Abhay Mishra, pledged to do all in his power so that the trains circulate regularly and efficiently.

He also took the opportunity "to urge the public to help us control acts of vandalism along the railway, such as placing rocks and stones on the tracks, or removing metallic parts, which could cause accidents putting at risk the physical integrity of the passengers'.