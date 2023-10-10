Angola: Investment Agency Records Over 600 Investment Projects in Five Years

Caxito — The Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion of Angola (AIPEX) recorded a total of 630 projects of private investment in the last five years worth roughly 9.3 billion dollars, its CEO Lello João Francisco has said.

According to the AIPEX's CEO, of the total number, at least 191 projects mostly linked to the industrial sector worth 1.6 billion dollars have been implemented.

Speaking on the sidelines of a training seminar on the Single Investment Window (JUI) and its facilities, Francisco said that until August this year AIPEX recorded a total of 69 industrial projects valued at approximately 2 billion dollars.

Francisco added that the countries with the largest volume of investment in Angola are the United States of America, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China.

The AIPEX's CEO explained that regarding exports, oil continues to lead with 95 percent, diamonds around 3 and 4 percent and various products with just one percent.

Among miscellaneous products, the products mostly exported are fish, wood, ornamental rocks, diapers, detergents and fruit.

Francisco stressed that there has been an uptrend towards investment in the industrial sector in the last five years, particularly in food processing.

"This is precisely what the Executive wants. To direct investment towards the production of consumer goods," Francisco said.

He underscored that the main challenges of the agency are boosting exports and seeking new markets for national products of quality.

Promoted by AIPEX, the training seminar on the Single Investment Window and its facilities was aimed at managers, directors and municipal administrators of Bengo province.

The Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency is an institution dedicated to promoting exports, attracting private investment, registering investment proposals, providing institutional support and monitoring the implementation of investment projects and the internationalization of Angolan companies.