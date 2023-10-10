Angola: Federation Postpones Start of Girabola2023-24 Again

10 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The start of the 46th edition of the top division National Football Championship "Girabola'2023-24" was rescheduled for the 28th or 29th of this month, for technical reasons, according to a member of the Football Federation (FAF).

Initially scheduled for Friday (13), the president of the Technical Council of the governing body, José Neves, confirmed the second postponement of the biggest competition in national football.

Speaking on Monday night on Radio 5, on the program "Futebol no Estúdio", the FAF official said that issuaes such as the budget for referees and the lack of financial conditions for some teams are the basis for the decision.

According to him, some teams have not yet presented budgetary guarantees, meaning they have until Friday to have all set.

José Neves predicted the start for the 28th or 29th of this month and admitted that the competition could start with 10 or 12 teams (compared to the 16 planned) given the financial difficulties that some present.

The last edition of the competition ended in May with Petro de Luanda lifting the trophy for the 17th time.

