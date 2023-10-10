Angola: Minister Confident About Angola's Pass to Olympic Games

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa, expressed her conviction in the qualification of the National Senior Women's Handball Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"I trust in our very strong National team. The Youth continue to do their work and so we are going to the Olympic Games", she emphasised, remembering that the current athletes received a legacy of victories from a generation of which she is part.

Palmira Barbosa was speaking to the press on Monday night, after visiting the Kilamba pavilion, stage of the Pre-Olympic tournament, from the 11th to the 14th of this month, with the national teams of Angola, Senegal, Cameroon and Congo.

She mentioned that the infrastructure underwent small changes requested by the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) in March.

"The Arena pavilion is in condition and prepared to host the competition. We'll just wait for the three foreign teams", said the minister, on a day of work that ended with another visit to the 11 de Novembro football stadium, in Luanda.

Palmira Barbosa informed that she's had a meeting with members of the organizing committee of the Pre-Olympic tournament to find out about possible concerns, before the start of the event, which will take place in Angola for the third time, after 2003 and 2015.

The former player, Palmira Barbosa, toured all the service areas, namely the pavilion, changing rooms for athletes and referees, press room, boxes, anti-doping testing and nursing room.

Angola aims to qualify for the Olympic Games for the 8th time, after participating in the editions of Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020).

WR/MC/CF/jmc