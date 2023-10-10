Angola: 11 De Novembro Stadium Ready for International Games

10 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium is ready to host international matches, after some repairs have been made to it, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa said Monday.

The minister made the statement at the end of an assessment visit to the stadium, underlining that substantial improvements have been made in the infrastructure, in compliance with the recommendations of the African Football Confederation (CAF).

Palmira Barbosa hinted that the match between Petro de Luanda and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns for the group stage of the African Champions League could take place at the 11 de Novembro stadium.

The repair of the stadium began in July this year to meet the demands of the CAF inspectors, which prevented it from holding international matches.

The work was mainly focused on restoring the grass, seats, changing rooms, elevators, cabins and improving the lighting outside, at a time when the electronic scoreboards and the video surveillance system have already returned to operation.

The largest stadium in the country, with a capacity for 50,000 spectators, had been chosen to host the opening ceremony of the first edition of the Superliga, but missed the chance due, after it failed to meet the demands of the CAF..

The competition, which brings together the eight best teams in the African ranking, will be attended by the presidents of FIFA, the Swiss-Italian Giovanni Infantino, and the CAF, the South African Patrice Motsepe.WR/MC/CF/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.