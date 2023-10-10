Angola: 11 De Novembro Stadium Ready for International Games

Luanda — Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium is ready to host international matches, after some repairs have been made to it, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa said Monday.

The minister made the statement at the end of an assessment visit to the stadium, underlining that substantial improvements have been made in the infrastructure, in compliance with the recommendations of the African Football Confederation (CAF).

Palmira Barbosa hinted that the match between Petro de Luanda and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns for the group stage of the African Champions League could take place at the 11 de Novembro stadium.

The repair of the stadium began in July this year to meet the demands of the CAF inspectors, which prevented it from holding international matches.

The work was mainly focused on restoring the grass, seats, changing rooms, elevators, cabins and improving the lighting outside, at a time when the electronic scoreboards and the video surveillance system have already returned to operation.

The largest stadium in the country, with a capacity for 50,000 spectators, had been chosen to host the opening ceremony of the first edition of the Superliga, but missed the chance due, after it failed to meet the demands of the CAF..

The competition, which brings together the eight best teams in the African ranking, will be attended by the presidents of FIFA, the Swiss-Italian Giovanni Infantino, and the CAF, the South African Patrice Motsepe.WR/MC/CF/AMP