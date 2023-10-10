Angola: Brazilian Publisher Honours Angolan Writer

Huambo — The Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano, literary pseudonym of Eugénio Afonso Gaspar, was honoured Friday in Rio de Janeiro City, Brazil, with the prize of "Literature Reference", by the Brazilian Publisher Publiart.

According to the publisher's note, to which ANGOP has had access, he is the only Angolan writer who was recognized at the second edition of the event that is considered the second biggest prize in the history of Brazilian literature, after Jabuti Prize.

To this end, the publisher invites the writer, who should be accompanied by the director of the Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports office of Huambo Province, to visit the Castanhal book fair in the state of Pará, northern Brazil, scheduled for the 25th of this month and also to receive his prize and the "Literary Reference" medal, which will take place at Artsee's headquarters.

"Every year we celebrate with euphoria and award various prizes to national and international writers who stand out in the world of literature. For this reason, in 2023 the prize will be awarded to the international writer and first Angolan, Nituecheni Africano," says the publisher's note.

It adds that the writer won with his work "O Emigrante da Web e suas Tolices" (The Web Emigrant and his Nonsense), with a pure message that conveys moral values to world society, as it has contributed greatly to the recovery of good habits for Brazil and the world.

The note says that the imminent dangers in the use of social networks, their advantages and disadvantages are the theme that the book by Nituecheni Africano addresses, hence the congratulations for the award that Angola receives, so Africa is to be congratulated as well.

To recall, the 33 years old writer, in 2022 won the Novel Category of the 4th edition of the Great Latin American Literary Contest with the work entitled "The Web immigrant and his nonsenses", with 63 pages and published by the Association of Young Writers of Angola.

The event, which is based on voting, saw the participation of 192 writers from different countries, including Latin America, who competed in various categories, with Nituecheni being the only representative from the African continent.

Earlier this year, he was appointed ambassador for literature in five African countries by the Brazilian magazine Word-Book Revier, namely Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Sierra Leon and Uganda, with funding that began on 3 April this year.

The Angolan writer was recently at the headquarter of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), in Lisbon, Portugal and took the opportunity to launch the crime novel book entitled "O Recluso", which covers among other things money laundering and abuse of power.

So far he has published four books namely "O Prisioneiro do Amor" (Prisoner of love), with 255 pages, "O Vendedor de Pães Asmos" (The seller of unleavened bread) with 145 pages, "O Imigrante da Web e Suas Tolices" (The Web immigrant and his nonsenses), with 63 pages and "O Recluso" (The Prisoner), with 153 pages.

Born in the central Province of Huambo, on 12 September 1990, the writer Eugénio Afonso Gaspar has a degree in Information Technology and Business Administration from the Technical University of Angola (UTANGA).

