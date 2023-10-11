Zimbabwe: Jailed Sikhala Seriously Ill, Passing Stool With Blood and BP Too High

10 October 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official who has been in pretrial detention for 482 days at Chikurubi Maximum Prison is seriously ill.

The former MP has high blood pressure and is passing blood-stained stool.

In an update on Sikhala's condition, journalist Hopewell Chin'ono wrote, "Job Sikhala UPDATE; Job Sikhala was seen and examined today by Dr. Kondo. He made the following diagnosis: 1. Job Sikhala's blood pressure is too high, possibly because of the prison conditions. 2. His right foot is painful and he is experiencing a sharp burning sensation. The doctor has recommended a colonoscopy.

"The doctor has prescribed BP medication, pain killers and antibiotics. Job Sikhala has been in prison for 482 days without bail or a custodial conviction. A colonoscopy is a procedure that lets your healthcare provider check the inside of your entire colon (large intestine). The procedure is done using a long, flexible tube called a colonoscope. The tube has a light and a tiny camera on one end."

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting violence and has been denied bail several times.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the international community and opposition have called for his release describing his detention as "politically motivated."

