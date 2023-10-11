Zimbabwe: Mutare Man Accused of Insulting Mnangagwa Finally Granted Bail

11 October 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Mutare man jailed on allegations of blaming President Mnangagwa for his suffering is finally out of detention after languishing behind bars for a month.

Elroy Anesu Muchaya (26), of Sakubva High Density suburb, was arrested on September 6 2023 for allegedly saying Mnangagwa was causing misery in his life.

Muchaya was represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

He was charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President as defined in section 33(2)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

"Muchaya was released from prison on 5 October 2023 on free bail granted by Mutare Magistrate Prisca Manhibi, after his lawyers Chris Ndlovu of Zimbabwe Lawyers from Human Rights and Takunda Musara of Gonese Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, challenged his continued detention in jail and applied for his release," said ZLHR.

According to prosecutors, Muchaya visited ZRP Mutare Traffic Charge Office, which was manned by Ignatius Maziveyi, a ZRP officer in the early hours of 6 September 2023.

He allegedly stepped on the counter and removed Mnangagwa's portrait saying "Munhu uyu arikukonzeresa kuti nditambure" (This person is the one who is causing my suffering).

Prosecutors said Muchaya's alleged utterances were unlawful, abusive, indecent and obscene and he had no right to act in the manner he allegedly did.

Muchaya will return to court on 19 October 2023.

