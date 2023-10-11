Zimbabwe: Human Rights Lawyer Mtetwa Stages Solo Demo Over Recall of CCC MPs

Top human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has staged a solo demonstration against the recall of 15 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) by "interim secretary general" Sengezo Tshabangu.

Mtetwa's protested holding a placard written "Tshabangu Respect our Vote."

Tshabangu, a former MDC and PDP member made headlines last week after writing to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda and Local Government Minister Winston Chitando recalling 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors citing they had ceased to be members of the party.

● Top rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa in a solo protest against the recall of 15 @CCCZimbabwe MPs. pic.twitter.com/7pZFtBkv2j-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) October 10, 2023

On Monday, Mudenda wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) notifying the body of 15 vacancies in the lower house as a result of the recalls.

The affected lawmakers filed an urgent application at the High Court arguing that Tshabangu had no legal standing to recall them.

In a post on X, CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi urged Zimbabweans to join Mtetwa's demonstration from their various locations.

"Make your placard from wherever you are, make a video, make it viral & register your disquiet through simple, practical action at your locality.

"Together as citizens, we will defend our vote, we will defend our right of choice, we will defend our constitution, we will defend our democracy. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

"No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, let us start the process of speaking out against ZANU PF's disdainful & disrespectful attitude towards the Citizens of this country," said Mkwananzi.